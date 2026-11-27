Viral hostel video shows 6 students beating peer in Kinnaur
A disturbing video from a school hostel in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh, has surfaced online, showing six students ganging up on and beating a fellow student.
The incident happened months ago but only got attention after the video went viral on Thursday.
It has brought up big concerns about how safe students really are in hostels.
Police confirm juveniles, school forms committee
Police confirmed that all those involved are juveniles, and the school has set up a committee to look into what happened.
The incident has raised concerns over student safety in hostels and questions about supervision.