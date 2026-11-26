At the massive wedding of Shivangi Singh, daughter of Bihar politician Anant Singh, things got out of hand when guests jostled for food.

Despite the event's luxury, think five helipads, more than 150 dishes, and a crowd of nearly 400,000, the viral video has people talking more about manners than the menu.

Many online felt let down by the chaos, with some blaming poor civic sense and others pointing to economic struggles in the region.