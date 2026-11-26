Viral Shivangi Singh wedding footage shows guests jostling for food
At the massive wedding of Shivangi Singh, daughter of Bihar politician Anant Singh, things got out of hand when guests jostled for food.
Despite the event's luxury, think five helipads, more than 150 dishes, and a crowd of nearly 400,000, the viral video has people talking more about manners than the menu.
Many online felt let down by the chaos, with some blaming poor civic sense and others pointing to economic struggles in the region.
Groom received ₹3 cr Defender
This wasn't your average celebration: there was a horse race, with a brand-new Mahindra Thar reportedly announced as the prize for the winner, and the groom received a ₹3 crore Land Rover Defender at his tilak.
While social media buzzed about the sheer scale and extravagance, most conversations circled back to how even at grand events, basic courtesy can sometimes go missing.