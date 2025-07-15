Next Article
Viral video: Man dives into flooded Gurugram street
Gurugram just saw some wild monsoon rains, which left the city's drainage totally overwhelmed.
Streets turned into rivers, and a video of a man literally swimming through floodwater near DLF 5 went viral, getting over 46,000 views on Instagram.
The clip quickly became a symbol of how bad things got, with people worried about health risks from sewage-mixed water.
Gurugram's flooded roads compared to swimming pools
Social media blew up with jokes comparing Gurugram's roads to swimming pools and sharp criticism of the city's infrastructure.
Folks called out the system for not keeping up with heavy rains.
Meanwhile, authorities asked people to work from home to help ease traffic chaos after major roads and neighborhoods were flooded.