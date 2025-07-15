Viral video: Man dives into flooded Gurugram street India Jul 15, 2025

Gurugram just saw some wild monsoon rains, which left the city's drainage totally overwhelmed.

Streets turned into rivers, and a video of a man literally swimming through floodwater near DLF 5 went viral, getting over 46,000 views on Instagram.

The clip quickly became a symbol of how bad things got, with people worried about health risks from sewage-mixed water.