Viral video shows cab SOS button is useless in emergency

People trust these SOS buttons for emergencies, but content creator Tiger Koul found his pricey ₹17,000 device just switched off instead of alerting anyone. Unions say glitches are common in these GPS-linked devices that are required in states like Delhi , Maharashtra and Karnataka .

Union leader Keshav Nana Kshirsagar says most Ola, Uber, and Rapido cabs' SOS buttons are basically useless.

Plus, the cost of these devices has shot up from ₹3,000 to as much as ₹12,000 locally.

RTO officials claim they check the buttons every year but want people to report specific problems if they notice any issues.