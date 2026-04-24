Viral video shows overseas voters flying to Tiruchirappalli to vote
A feel-good video is making waves online, showing a packed IndiGo flight of overseas voters flying from Singapore to Tiruchirappalli just to cast their votes in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on April 23.
The moment got even more special when Captain Pradeep Krishnan asked how many were coming home to vote; nearly everyone raised their hands, and he took a second to remind everyone how important it is to show up and participate.
Tamil Nadu records 85.03% turnout
Tamil Nadu saw its highest turnout in an Assembly election since 1952 at 85.03%, with big names like MK Stalin, Edappadi K Palaniswami, and actor Vijay in the race.
Voting wrapped up across all 234 constituencies; results drop on May 4.
This surge in participation (especially from overseas voters) really highlights how civic engagement is catching on with this generation.