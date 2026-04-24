Viral video shows overseas voters flying to Tiruchirappalli to vote India Apr 24, 2026

A feel-good video is making waves online, showing a packed IndiGo flight of overseas voters flying from Singapore to Tiruchirappalli just to cast their votes in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on April 23.

The moment got even more special when Captain Pradeep Krishnan asked how many were coming home to vote; nearly everyone raised their hands, and he took a second to remind everyone how important it is to show up and participate.