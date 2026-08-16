Viral video shows stray dogs in Surat's SMIMER maternity ward
India
A video showing stray dogs wandering through the maternity ward at SMIMER Hospital in Surat, Gujarat, has gone viral.
The footage, taken on the same floor where pregnant women and newborns are cared for, has left families worried about hygiene and patient safety.
Many are wondering how animals managed to get into such a sensitive area.
Relatives urge action on hospital security
Relatives of patients are urging the hospital and city authorities to step up security, saying this is not the first time stray dogs have been spotted inside.
People are frustrated by what they see as ongoing neglect of basic safety for vulnerable patients.