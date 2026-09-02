Trans 'aghori' arrested after allegedly eating human flesh from pyre
What's the story
A self-styled "Aghori," Kali alias Nand Giri, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly disturbing funeral rites at the Chakratirth cremation ground in Ujjain. The arrest came after a video of the incident went viral on social media. The video shows Giri, who claims to be a Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhara and a transgender, standing near a burning pyre with a sword and allegedly consuming human flesh.
Legal proceedings
Video 1st shared on Instagram
The video, filmed and shared by the accused, was first shared on Instagram and then widely circulated, catching the attention of local police.
"A viral video showed the transgender tampering with the human remains in a crematorium in Ujjain. Based on a complaint, an FIR was registered," local city superintendent of police Puspa Prajapati said.
Court proceedings
Case being investigated further
The police have registered a case under Section 301 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for trespassing burial places and offering indignity to human remains, along with Section 25 of the Arms Act.
City Superintendent of Police Pushpa Prajapati said Giri was produced before a first-class judicial magistrate after her arrest.
Police said a four-wheeler, along with some materials, was seized from the accused. Deccan Chronicle sources said a large number of human skulls were among the seized materials.
Accused
Country's first transgender 'Aghori'
Giri was given the title of Mahamandaleshwar a year ago by the All India Akhara Council but it was withdrawn this year after she landed in various kinds of controversies.
Hailing from the Mancherial district in Telangana, she claims to be the country's first transgender 'Aghori.'
The incident was condemned by Mahamandaleshwar Shaileshanand Giri of Juna Akhara, saying such acts could not be tolerated in a civilized society.