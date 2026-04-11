Viral X clip shows Siwan roadside exams in low-literacy Bihar
India
A video from Siwan, Bihar, showing students taking exams right on the roadside as traffic passes by, has gone viral.
Shared widely on X (formerly Twitter), the clip highlights just how tough things can be for students in a state with one of India's lowest literacy rates.
Government schools blamed, Siwan students praised
The video has gotten people talking about why so many children end up at crowded coaching centers, mainly because government schools often fall short.
Many pointed out issues such as poor infrastructure.
Still, there is a lot of respect for these students' determination to learn despite all the obstacles they face.