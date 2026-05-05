Virar station delays as commuters protest 8:28am local's AC switch
India
On Monday morning, Virar station saw major delays as frustrated commuters protested the switch of the 8:28am local to an air-conditioned (AC) train.
Many felt this move cut back on affordable travel options, especially since another AC train already runs at 8:33am on the same route.
Non-AC lifeline as AC demand rises
Non-AC trains are a lifeline for budget-conscious Mumbaikars in a city where 8 million people rely on local trains every day.
While Western Railway says demand for AC trains is rising (at 84 paise per kilometer), passengers want authorities to balance both options and rethink scheduling so everyone can actually get a seat, without breaking the bank.