Bhandari is also asking for Arya's call records from late September 2022 and says he'll keep protesting across Uttarakhand until his demands are met.

At a recent press conference, Vinod Arya said Ankita had "died by suicide after facing harassment from her parents and boyfriend," while her mother appealed for public support so no other family has to go through this.

The case has now prompted Pushkar Singh Dhami to recommend a CBI inquiry into the alleged VIP angle.