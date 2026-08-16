Visakhapatnam Airport ends scheduled flights after about 85 years' service
India
After about 85 years of service, Visakhapatnam Airport wrapped up its last scheduled flight on August 16, closing a chapter that began back in World War II.
The final takeoff to New Delhi was a bittersweet moment for many locals who grew up with the airport as part of their city's story.
Alluri Sitarama Raju Airport opens
Just past midnight on August 17, the brand-new Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram officially took over.
It's bigger and more modern, with space for 6 million passengers each year and a runway ready for international flights.
The old airport will still handle military and emergency flights, but for everyone else, it's time to get used to flying from Bhogapuram, about 40km outside Vizag.