Visakhapatnam Airport to halt civilian flights from July 8 2026
Heads up, travelers: Visakhapatnam International Airport will stop all civilian flights from July 8, 2026.
All commercial flights are moving to the brand-new Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport in Bhogapuram, about 50km away.
The new airport was built through a public-private partnership and is set to become Vizag's main air hub.
PM Modi to inaugurate Bhogapuram airport
The new airport is expected to be inaugurated by PM Modi in early July and can handle up to six million passengers a year in its first phase.
Airlines like Scoot have already told passengers about the switch, with operations starting at Terminal 1.
But there's some buzz (and frustration) locally, the new location means longer commutes (sometimes over 90 minutes during rush hour), and many are hoping for better transport links or partial use of the old airport to make things easier.