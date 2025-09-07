Next Article
Visakhapatnam: Fire at petrochemical plant after lightning strikes tank
A huge fire broke out at the East India Petrochemicals Limited (EIPL) plant in Visakhapatnam on Sunday after lightning struck a 7,500-litre methanol tank around 2:30pm.
No casualties were reported.
Fire under control
Seven fire tenders—including teams from the local Fire Department and nearby industries—rushed in to tackle the flames.
By Sunday evening, they had most of the fire under control, though smoke was still rising from the site.