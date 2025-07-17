Visakhapatnam Police crackdown rescues 85 from trafficking racket

Two agents arrested at Visakhapatnam Airport

On July 14, 2025, two agents—Suresh and Adilakshmi—were arrested at Visakhapatnam Airport while trying to send four more victims overseas.

Suresh had previously worked for a Cambodian scam company alongside main recruiter Vijay Kumar (aka Sunny).

Police seized cash, phones, and SIM cards as evidence.

Authorities are warning families to double-check agent credentials and have set up helplines to support potential victims.