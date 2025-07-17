Visakhapatnam Police crackdown rescues 85 from trafficking racket
Visakhapatnam Police have busted a trafficking ring that trapped 85 young people with fake "data entry" job offers abroad, only to force them into cyber scams run by Chinese networks in Cambodia, Myanmar, Thailand, and Laos.
Most of those rescued are Telugu-speaking youths who were recruited by local agents promising easy work and quick money.
Two agents arrested at Visakhapatnam Airport
On July 14, 2025, two agents—Suresh and Adilakshmi—were arrested at Visakhapatnam Airport while trying to send four more victims overseas.
Suresh had previously worked for a Cambodian scam company alongside main recruiter Vijay Kumar (aka Sunny).
Police seized cash, phones, and SIM cards as evidence.
Authorities are warning families to double-check agent credentials and have set up helplines to support potential victims.