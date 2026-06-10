Visakhapatnam steel plant explosion kills 9, molten steel gas suspected India Jun 10, 2026

A tragic explosion at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on June 8 took the lives of nine workers after gas trapped in molten steel was believed to have built up too much pressure and caused a blast.

The details were shared with a three-member team of Central experts probing the accident, and the victims included both permanent employees and contract workers.