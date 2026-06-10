Visakhapatnam steel plant explosion kills 9, molten steel gas suspected
India
A tragic explosion at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on June 8 took the lives of nine workers after gas trapped in molten steel was believed to have built up too much pressure and caused a blast.
The details were shared with a three-member team of Central experts probing the accident, and the victims included both permanent employees and contract workers.
Transport car malfunction triggered 2nd blast
It all started when a transport car malfunction led to 60 tons of molten steel spilling out.
While some workers managed to escape, a second, bigger explosion hit just half an hour later because the molten steel was moved too soon, trapping gas inside and causing the deadly pressure.