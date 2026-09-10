Visakhapatnam water crisis: ₹15,000-₹23,000cr plan pitched to CM Chandrababu Naidu

The proposal aims to boost Yeleru Reservoir by 10 to 15 tmc ft and add five new reservoirs, each holding 5 tmc ft.

This means using up to 5,000 acres of land for expanding the Yeleru reservoir and a cumulative land footprint of 10,000 to 12,500 acres for the five balancing reservoirs and tapping into the Polavaram Left Main Canal.

Daily water use could soon top 150 crore liters, so capturing monsoon floodwater is key.

TDP State president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao summed it up: Vizag urgently needs this upgrade to keep up with its rapid growth.