Vishal Kumar allegedly lured to MP Laxmikant's home then kidnapped
India
In Sant Kabir Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, a man named Vishal Kumar was allegedly kidnapped from the home of Samajwadi Party MP Laxmikant.
Kumar had earlier filed an SC/ST Act complaint against the MP and was tricked into visiting the house on September 20 with a fake promise of meeting the MP's aides.
Police rescue Vishal Kumar, 4 arrested
When Kumar suddenly went missing and his phone was unreachable, his brother filed a report at Bakhira Police Station.
Acting fast, police found and rescued Kumar near Kante outpost around 2:30am on September 21.
Four men were arrested for the abduction. Police say they planned to kill Kumar after forcing him to sign some documents.
Meena announced a cash reward of ₹25,000 for the police team involved in the rescue operation.