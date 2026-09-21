Vishal Kumar allegedly lured to MP Laxmikant's home then kidnapped

When Kumar suddenly went missing and his phone was unreachable, his brother filed a report at Bakhira Police Station.

Acting fast, police found and rescued Kumar near Kante outpost around 2:30am on September 21.

Four men were arrested for the abduction. Police say they planned to kill Kumar after forcing him to sign some documents.

Meena announced a cash reward of ₹25,000 for the police team involved in the rescue operation.