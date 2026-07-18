Vishal Mega Mart fined ₹2.8L for selling expired Maggi Atta

On July 10, 2025, the consumer commission called this a "grave violation of consumer rights" and ordered Vishal Mega Mart to pay Kumar ₹25,000 for mental agony and ₹5,000 for legal costs.

They also have to contribute ₹2.5 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund as punishment.

If they don't pay up in 45 days, interest kicks in at 9% per year.