Vishal Mega Mart fined ₹2.8L for selling expired Maggi Atta
India
Vishal Mega Mart just got hit with a ₹2.8 lakh fine after selling expired Maggi Atta Instant Noodles in Andhra Pradesh.
A customer, P Sravan Kumar, fell seriously ill after eating the noodles, only to find out they'd expired two days before he bought them.
Commission orders ₹2.5L contribution ₹30,000 compensation
On July 10, 2025, the consumer commission called this a "grave violation of consumer rights" and ordered Vishal Mega Mart to pay Kumar ₹25,000 for mental agony and ₹5,000 for legal costs.
They also have to contribute ₹2.5 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund as punishment.
If they don't pay up in 45 days, interest kicks in at 9% per year.