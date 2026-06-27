Vishal Tiwari files Supreme Court PIL seeking online content rules
India
A new Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has landed in the Supreme Court, asking for clearer rules on what can be posted or streamed on social media, YouTube, and OTT platforms.
Advocate Vishal Tiwari filed the petition after a stand-up show went viral for jokes about cadavers and biryani that many found insensitive.
Tiwari seeks online defamation commission
Tiwari says online content needs to strike a better balance between free speech and public decency.
He also pointed out how fake news, like recent false claims about Justice Surya Kant, can keep spreading even after official corrections.
The PIL suggests setting up a judicial commission to tackle online defamation, creating clear guidelines for digital creators, and protecting kids from harmful posts.