Vishal Tiwari petitions Supreme Court for rules on online content
India
A Supreme Court petition by advocate Vishal Tiwari is asking for clear rules around stand-up comedy, social media, podcasts, and AI-generated content.
This comes after comedian Pranit More's ₹370 biryani joke in Gurugram went viral and stirred up debate.
The plea also mentions recent fake news about Indian judges traveling to London on public money.
Plea seeks expert and judicial oversight
Tiwari says current laws only react after harm is done and can't stop damaging stories before they spread.
He wants expert groups and judicial commissions to step in early, especially as online content can quickly shape public opinion.
The controversy also saw a show attendee lose his job over a widely criticized story he shared on stage, and both he and the comedian have since apologized.