Vishnugad-Pipalkoti project flood in Chamoli kills 8, 2 missing
India
A sudden flood at the Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydroelectric Project in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, left eight workers dead and two unaccounted for after water and debris rushed into a tunnel under construction on Thursday.
Out of 22 trapped laborers, 12 were rescued, but the search continues for the missing.
Magisterial inquiry after workers warned
A magisterial inquiry would be conducted to find out what went wrong.
Workers say they warned about leaks and falling debris before the disaster, but their concerns weren't taken seriously.
Ankush, a worker from Gauchar in Chamoli district, said he saw dirty water on Wednesday.
The chief minister has ordered officials to investigate if these warnings were ignored.