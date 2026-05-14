Vishwa Hindu Parishad to pitch model anti-conversion law to CMs
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is kicking off a nationwide campaign to stop religious conversions they say happen through force or trickery.
Dr. Surendra Kumar Jain, a senior leader, shared that VHP representatives will soon meet chief ministers across the country to pitch their "Model Anti-Conversion Law."
VHP seeks temple autonomy, legal cell
VHP also raised concerns about Telangana's proposed Hate Speech Bill, saying it could silence Hindu voices and warning of protests if used unfairly.
They will constitute a legal cell to recommend amendments for stricter enforcement of cow slaughter laws and want temples freed from government control so temple funds support only Hindu cultural and religious activities.
Dr. Jain emphasized the group's commitment to protecting Sanatan Dharma and Hindu traditions, calling out what he sees as "anti-Hindu rhetoric" from some political leaders.