Vishwa Hindu Parishad to pitch model anti-conversion law to CMs

VHP seeks temple autonomy, legal cell

VHP also raised concerns about Telangana's proposed Hate Speech Bill, saying it could silence Hindu voices and warning of protests if used unfairly.

They will constitute a legal cell to recommend amendments for stricter enforcement of cow slaughter laws and want temples freed from government control so temple funds support only Hindu cultural and religious activities.

Dr. Jain emphasized the group's commitment to protecting Sanatan Dharma and Hindu traditions, calling out what he sees as "anti-Hindu rhetoric" from some political leaders.