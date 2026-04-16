Visually impaired Indian Railways employee in Delhi duped of ₹14.5L
India
A visually impaired Indian Railways employee in Delhi lost ₹14.5 lakh after falling for a fake property lease.
She only realized she'd been tricked when she tried to move in and found the place had already been repossessed by a finance company, thanks to an old, undisclosed loan.
Police probe Ravindra Garg ₹2cr scam
Police discovered that Ravindra Garg, the man behind the scam, had taken out a home loan on the property and defaulted, after which the property was repossessed.
To dodge arrest, he kept switching SIM cards and locations but was finally found working as a taxi driver.
Turns out, he's cheated others too, totaling nearly ₹2 crore, so police are now digging deeper to help more victims and see if anyone else was involved.