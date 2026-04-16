Visually impaired Indian Railways employee in Delhi duped of ₹14.5L

Police probe Ravindra Garg ₹2cr scam

Police discovered that Ravindra Garg, the man behind the scam, had taken out a home loan on the property and defaulted, after which the property was repossessed.

To dodge arrest, he kept switching SIM cards and locations but was finally found working as a taxi driver.

Turns out, he's cheated others too, totaling nearly ₹2 crore, so police are now digging deeper to help more victims and see if anyone else was involved.