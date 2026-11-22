Vivek Aggarwal says no Pakistan bilateral talks at SCO forum
At the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi, India's Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal made it clear there were no one-on-one talks with Pakistan, even though its minister attended.
Instead, India focused on connecting with other countries at the event.
Indraprastha communique outlines SCO cultural roadmap
The three-day forum, opened by Prime Minister Modi on November 20, 2026, was all about building cultural ties: think joint museum projects and sharing traditional knowledge.
The big takeaway? The Indraprastha communique, a plan for future teamwork among SCO nations.
Aggarwal said, "Very positive discussions happened for the exchange of ideas, for the exchange of objects on civilisational narratives, on joint museum exhibitions, and on work regarding manuscripts and traditional knowledge systems," and "A formal Indraprastha communique has been issued on the discussions that have taken place to lay out a roadmap for the future of this civilizational dialogue to continue among the SCO countries."