Vivek Vihar apartment fire kills 9 amid alleged response failures
India
A tragic fire in a Vivek Vihar apartment building, East Delhi, left nine people dead on Sunday.
Sources in the Delhi government say the first fire truck showed up half-filled, another was late, ladders couldn't reach the upper floors, and rescue nets were nowhere to be found.
Rekha Gupta orders high-level review
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the site, met grieving families, and has called a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review what went wrong and how Delhi handles fire safety.
She's asked for a full report on response times and any lapses by officials or builders.
Fire officials deny negligence, saying they reached quickly and rescued 16 people—but serious questions about city safety remain.