Vivek Vihar collapse kills 2 amid owner neglect, train vibrations
Officials said the Vivek Vihar building collapse in Delhi may have been caused by years of train vibrations from nearby tracks slowly weakened the structure.
On Tuesday morning, the building gave way, tragically killing a three-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man, and injuring four others.
The owner allegedly failed to carry out necessary repairs.
Officials cite Delhi building safety concerns
Police have said the owner failed to act on tenants' complaints about worsening cracks, problems made worse by passing trains.
Six residents were trapped but rescued by emergency teams.
Officials say this is part of a worrying trend of unsafe buildings in Delhi, raising fresh questions about citywide maintenance and safety standards.