Vivek Vihar fire kills 9 amid missing completion certificate probe

Balcony grills blocked escape routes

Grills on the back balconies blocked escape routes, breaking safety norms meant for emergencies and ventilation.

These issues likely made it harder for people to get out during the fire.

Mayor Pravesh Wahi said action will be taken against those at fault and urged everyone to follow safety regulations as officials look into what went wrong.

The tragedy has sparked fresh concerns about how safe residential buildings really are across Delhi.