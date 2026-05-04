Vivek Vihar fire kills 9, including mother who saved family
India
A major fire broke out on Sunday in a four-story building in East Delhi's Vivek Vihar, taking nine lives.
Among them was 45-year-old Shikha Jain, who lost her life while helping her family escape.
Her husband Naveen is in critical condition, and their two daughters survived with minor injuries.
Naveen helped daughters jump to safety
Shikha managed to get her parents and domestic workers out before re-entering the building, but didn't make it back.
Naveen helped their daughters jump to safety through a window.
The fire started around 4:30am. The cause is still under investigation, leaving the local community shocked and grieving.