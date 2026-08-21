Vizag boy dies after teacher slap; what really happened 

CCTV footage from the school shows the teacher reprimanding Pranay, who then starts crying and pleading.

The teacher appears to adjust his uniform before slapping him. Moments later, Pranay collapses into her lap.

The footage also shows the teacher trying to lift him while remaining seated, but he does not respond.

The child was rushed to King George Hospital (KGH), where he was declared dead.

The police are now examining this footage as part of their investigation into the incident.