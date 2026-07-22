Volunteers, NGOs serve food at Jantar Mantar after police action
After Monday's police action at Jantar Mantar, volunteers and NGOs showed up in a big way. They set up makeshift stalls serving rajma chawal, kadhi chawal, biscuits, fruits, and water to keep protesters going.
As one Delhi University student put it, "Protesting can make one very tired. Given how the government is responding, the agitation may continue for a long time. It is important that people have the strength to carry on."
Sachkhand Foundation gives 2,000 meals daily
Manpreet Singh's team served food from noon while others pitched in to keep supplies steady.
The Sachkhand Foundation has been handing out 2,000 meals daily for four days, and now plans to give out 10,000 raincoats and 10,000 umbrellas as the rains hit.
Volunteers also cleaned up litter around the protest site, calling it their own peaceful way of showing solidarity with the protesters and students who faced lathi-charge and tear-gas shelling.