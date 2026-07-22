Volunteers, NGOs serve food at Jantar Mantar after police action

After Monday's police action at Jantar Mantar, volunteers and NGOs showed up in a big way. They set up makeshift stalls serving rajma chawal, kadhi chawal, biscuits, fruits, and water to keep protesters going.

As one Delhi University student put it, "Protesting can make one very tired. Given how the government is responding, the agitation may continue for a long time. It is important that people have the strength to carry on."