VP Radhakrishnan's Kashmir visit on Feb 26: Security beefed up

Police and paramilitary teams are everywhere—think extra checkpoints, vehicle checks, and frisking at key spots around Srinagar . Sniffer dogs, bomb squads, and counterinsurgency units are also out in force. The region's top cop has ordered round-the-clock patrols and tight surveillance to keep things smooth and safe.

Over 59,000 degrees to be handed out

It's a big day for Kashmiri students—over 59,000 degrees will be handed out with top leaders like Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah attending.

The heavy security shows just how important this event is for both the university community and the region.