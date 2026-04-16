Vrindavan boat capsizes in Yamuna, 16 dead including Pankaj Malhotra

No life jackets spark safety questions

Viral videos showed there were no life jackets on board.

Pankaj's father shared his heartbreak, saying, "My son has been found. We will reach home for his last rites after the autopsy is done. He has a wife and two small children waiting. There were no safety arrangements on that boat—no life jackets, nothing."

The incident has sparked serious questions about basic safety measures for pilgrim boats on the Yamuna.