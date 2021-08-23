VSI Airport terminal building to be ready by June 2022

The new world-class terminal building is being built at an estimated cost of Rs. 417 crore

The construction of the new integrated terminal building of the Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair is likely to be completed by June next year, a top airport official said. Currently work is going on in full swing for the new world-class terminal building that is being built at an estimated cost of Rs. 417 crore, the official said.

Information

83% of construction has been completed: VSI Airport Director

Veer Savarkar International Airport Director, Jameel Khaliq said that 83 percent of the construction of the new terminal building of the Airport has been completed. The Airports Authority of India has set a target date of June 2022 for the completion of the project.

Benefits

Terminal will also provide new employment avenues for islanders

The new terminal building, once complete, will also give a boost to the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) that aims to enhance connectivity to India's un-served and under-served airports. Besides, the terminal will also provide new employment avenues for islanders and be a major boost to the modern infrastructure in these islands, the official said.

Information

Scheme has received significant interest

The scheme has received significant interest from leading domestic carriers and start-up airlines due to the various fiscal and monetary incentives therein and the three-year exclusive right to operate on the allotted RCS (Regional Connectivity Scheme) routes, said the official.

Capacity

Building will be able to handle 1,200 passengers at once

The new building, being built in an area of 40,000 square meters, will be able to handle 1,200 passengers (600 domestic and 600 international passengers) at a time during peak hours. The shell-shaped design of the building has been inspired by a shape that is a part of the seas and islands. The height of the building roof would vary between 18-32 meters.

Other details

The building will have three floors

The building will have three floors. While one floor would be used as departure and as a service area, the other floors would be used for access to the terminal building and for the arrival of passengers, and as a waiting lounge for international passengers. The Veer Savarkar International airport is the main airport in the union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.