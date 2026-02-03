VVIPs at risk? Panel finds major safety gaps in charter flights
After the tragic plane crash that killed Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and four others, a parliamentary panel has called out big gaps in how India's charter flight operators (NSOPs) are following safety rules.
Even though India's aviation standards look good on paper, the panel says many private charters lag behind regular airlines in actually sticking to them.
Risk checks often skipped
The report found that many NSOPs skip proper risk checks before flights and rely too much on pilots' judgment, without backup from control centers like airlines have.
There aren't enough public audits or post-flight reviews either—raising red flags for anyone flying charter, especially VVIPs.
Many smaller airports lack key landing tech
Many smaller airports under the UDAN scheme don't have key landing tech like ILS or radar, making bad weather landings riskier.
The DGCA also struggles to keep tabs on all these flights.
In response, states like West Bengal now require stricter maintenance and crew checks for VVIP aircraft.
Call for 'just culture' in reporting problems
To fix these issues, the panel suggests a standard Safety Management System across non-scheduled/private operators (NSOPs) and analysts have urged a "just culture" where people can report problems openly.
The goal: make private flying safer for everyone—no matter who's onboard.