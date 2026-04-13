Wage protests spread across NCR after Honda Manesar unrest

Haryana wage hike sparks Gurugram arrests

After days of strikes, the Haryana government announced a wage hike: unskilled workers now get ₹15,220 and skilled ones ₹18,500.81, from April 1.

But not everyone was satisfied: miscommunication led to clashes with police in Gurugram, where around 56 people were arrested, and protests spilled over into Noida, where National Highway 9 was blocked and property damaged.

A fresh protest has been called in Gurugram on April 16 as workers push for fairer pay across the region.