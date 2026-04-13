Wage protests spread across NCR after Honda Manesar unrest
Wage protests turned chaotic across the NCR this Monday, with workers demanding better pay as living costs keep climbing.
What started at Honda's Manesar plant on April 3 quickly spread to other companies, showing just how frustrated many workers are about stagnant wages.
Haryana wage hike sparks Gurugram arrests
After days of strikes, the Haryana government announced a wage hike: unskilled workers now get ₹15,220 and skilled ones ₹18,500.81, from April 1.
But not everyone was satisfied: miscommunication led to clashes with police in Gurugram, where around 56 people were arrested, and protests spilled over into Noida, where National Highway 9 was blocked and property damaged.
A fresh protest has been called in Gurugram on April 16 as workers push for fairer pay across the region.