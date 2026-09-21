Warangal Ganesha idol adorned with ₹1.93cr for Ganesh Navaratri
India
In Warangal, Telangana, a Ganesha idol is grabbing everyone's attention thanks to its decoration with ₹1.93 crore in currency notes.
This eye-catching setup is part of the Ganesh Navaratri festivities at Vinayaka Trust Bhavan in Shivanagar, and it's even bigger than last year's display of ₹1.51 crore.
Dhanalakshmi Puja uses money offerings
The money isn't just for looks: it's part of the Dhanalakshmi Puja, where people pray for prosperity and good luck.
With this being the festival's 23rd year, there are also other rituals and free meals for devotees.
Warangal organizers add CCTV and guards
Because so much cash is on display, organizers have ramped up security with CCTV cameras and private guards to keep things safe while visitors enjoy one of Warangal's most talked-about pandals this season.