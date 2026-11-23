A 16-year-old girl recovering from a road accident in Bargad Hospital's ICU in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, was allegedly molested by ward boy Raja Bansal.

CCTV footage reportedly shows him leaning toward her and placing his hand on the blanket near her arm and upper body while she was asleep.

According to the complaint, he also told her that he found her attractive and wanted to speak to her before asking for her phone number.

The girl, scared at first, later told her cousin what happened.