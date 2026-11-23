Ward boy Raja Bansal allegedly molests 16-year-old at Bargad ICU
A 16-year-old girl recovering from a road accident in Bargad Hospital's ICU in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, was allegedly molested by ward boy Raja Bansal.
CCTV footage reportedly shows him leaning toward her and placing his hand on the blanket near her arm and upper body while she was asleep.
According to the complaint, he also told her that he found her attractive and wanted to speak to her before asking for her phone number.
The girl, scared at first, later told her cousin what happened.
Police book Raja Bansal, hospital condemns
After the family demanded justice, police booked Bansal on molestation charges and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
The hospital management called the incident unacceptable and issued a statement condemning the allegations and calling for strict action against anyone found responsible.
"Any person found guilty of inappropriate physical contact with a patient should face strict action," said manager Harsh Srivastava.