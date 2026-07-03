Warden Hemani at tribal school carries ill student 3 kilometers

Bhuvaneswari hospitalized, Gummadi Sandhyarani honors Hemani

After reaching Nellikekkuva village, they finally found a vehicle to get Bhuvaneswari to the hospital, where she was admitted in serious condition but is now recovering.

Hemani's selfless act was praised by officials, with Minister Gummadi Sandhyarani honoring her for putting students first.

Hemani simply said, "A child's life comes first," showing just how much she cares for her students.