Warden Hemani at tribal school carries ill student 3 kilometers
India
Hemani, a warden at a tribal welfare school in Andhra Pradesh, went above and beyond when 11-year-old Bhuvaneswari fell seriously ill in her remote village.
With no roads or vehicles around and heavy monsoon rains, Hemani wrapped the child in cloth and carried her three kilometers through dense forest to reach help.
Bhuvaneswari hospitalized, Gummadi Sandhyarani honors Hemani
After reaching Nellikekkuva village, they finally found a vehicle to get Bhuvaneswari to the hospital, where she was admitted in serious condition but is now recovering.
Hemani's selfless act was praised by officials, with Minister Gummadi Sandhyarani honoring her for putting students first.
Hemani simply said, "A child's life comes first," showing just how much she cares for her students.