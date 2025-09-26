Watch: India bids farewell to MiG-21 after 62yrs of service 

The Indian Air Force (IAF) bid adieu to its longest-serving combat aircraft, the Soviet-origin Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-21, on Friday. The ceremonial farewell took place in Chandigarh , where it was inducted into the Air Force in 1963. Air Chief Marshal AP Singh flew the last sortie of the MiG-21 Bison, bringing an end to 62 years of service for this iconic aircraft.

Ceremony highlights Defence minister Rajnath Singh was chief guest Defense Minister Rajnath Singh was the chief guest at the farewell event, which was also attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and other top military officials. The last MiG-21 jets belonged to Number 23 Squadron, known as the "Panthers." They were given a water cannon salute on landing.

Aircraft history Induction of MiG-21 into IAF The MiG-21 was inducted into the IAF in 1963 under then Squadron Leader Dilbagh Singh, who later became IAF chief in 1981. According to official figures, between 1966 and 1980, India acquired 872 MiG aircraft of different models. It was a key player in major conflicts such as the 1965 and 1971 wars with Pakistan, the Kargil conflict of 1999, and the Balakot airstrikes of 2019.