Watch: PM Modi flags off Namo Bharat RRTS, Meerut Metro

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) and Meerut Metro. The event took place at Shatabdi Nagar Namo Bharat Station in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh . The project aims to improve connectivity between Delhi and Meerut, making it easier for people from nearby districts to access the national capital.

Project overview RRTS covers 82.15km stretch The Namo Bharat RRTS and Meerut Metro project was built at a cost of ₹30,274 crore. It covers a distance of around 82.15km, with nearly 70km being an elevated track and 12km underground. The rapid rail services were previously operational between Ashok Vihar and Meerut South but have now been extended to cover the entire stretch from Modipuram to Sarai Kale Khan in just 55 minutes.

Travel details Fare fixed at ₹213 for entire journey The fare for the entire journey on the Namo Bharat RRTS has been fixed at ₹213, which is calculated at ₹2.60 per kilometer. The project includes India's first regional rapid transit system with a design speed of 180km/h. It will connect major urban centers such as Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modinagar, and Meerut with Delhi at a faster pace.

Metro details Fastest metro system in India The Meerut Metro, which was also inaugurated on Sunday, is India's fastest metro system with a maximum operational speed of around 120km/h. It will cover its entire stretch in just 30 minutes with all scheduled stoppages en route. The integration of Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro on the same infrastructure will ensure high-speed intercity travel and swift intra-city movement.