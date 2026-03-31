Goa Police are investigating the incident

Video: Tourist falls into sea after parasailing cable snaps

By Snehil Singh 10:50 am Mar 31, 202610:50 am

What's the story

A near-tragic incident occurred at Baga beach in Goa on Monday when a parasailing cable snapped mid-air. The tourist, who fell into the sea, was fortunately rescued by the crew members of the boat. The Goa Police are currently investigating the incident. This mishap has once again brought to light the safety concerns surrounding adventure sports in India.