Video: Tourist falls into sea after parasailing cable snaps
What's the story
A near-tragic incident occurred at Baga beach in Goa on Monday when a parasailing cable snapped mid-air. The tourist, who fell into the sea, was fortunately rescued by the crew members of the boat. The Goa Police are currently investigating the incident. This mishap has once again brought to light the safety concerns surrounding adventure sports in India.
Twitter Post
Watch terrifying moment the cable snaps
📍Goa: On March 29, a parasailing cable snapped during the activity, leading to a frightening incident. The video raises concerns about safety standards in adventure sports. pic.twitter.com/9t0Gn2GLe6— Deadly Kalesh (@Deadlykalesh) March 30, 2026
Safety issues
Similar incidents in past years
The incident at Baga beach isn't an isolated case. In October 2025, a paragliding trainee named Rishi fell into Tehri Lake in Uttarakhand during a training program organized by the state tourism department. He lost control during landing but was rescued. Last year, another tragedy struck when Satish Rajesh Bhai, a 25-year-old tourist from Ahmedabad, died after his paraglider crashed in Himachal Pradesh's Indrunag.
Tragic outcomes
Call for stricter regulations
In January 2025, Shivani Dable and her instructor, Sumal Nepali, were killed in a paragliding accident in Keri village, North Goa. The two crashed into a ravine shortly after taking off from Keri Plateau. These incidents have raised concerns about the safety measures and protocols followed in adventure sports across India.