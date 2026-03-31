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Video: Tourist falls into sea after parasailing cable snaps
Goa Police are investigating the incident

Video: Tourist falls into sea after parasailing cable snaps

By Snehil Singh
Mar 31, 2026
10:50 am
What's the story

A near-tragic incident occurred at Baga beach in Goa on Monday when a parasailing cable snapped mid-air. The tourist, who fell into the sea, was fortunately rescued by the crew members of the boat. The Goa Police are currently investigating the incident. This mishap has once again brought to light the safety concerns surrounding adventure sports in India.

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Watch terrifying moment the cable snaps

Safety issues

Similar incidents in past years

The incident at Baga beach isn't an isolated case. In October 2025, a paragliding trainee named Rishi fell into Tehri Lake in Uttarakhand during a training program organized by the state tourism department. He lost control during landing but was rescued. Last year, another tragedy struck when Satish Rajesh Bhai, a 25-year-old tourist from Ahmedabad, died after his paraglider crashed in Himachal Pradesh's Indrunag.

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Tragic outcomes

Call for stricter regulations

In January 2025, Shivani Dable and her instructor, Sumal Nepali, were killed in a paragliding accident in Keri village, North Goa. The two crashed into a ravine shortly after taking off from Keri Plateau. These incidents have raised concerns about the safety measures and protocols followed in adventure sports across India.

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