Water levels in Indian reservoirs fall to 77% capacity
India's big reservoirs are now at about 77% full, says the Central Water Commission.
That's actually better than last year and above the 10-year average, but rainfall has mostly hit just a few regions, according to the weather department.
Some regions doing better than others—and more dry days ahead
Reservoirs in western India are nearly 87% full, while those in the east are lagging behind at around 70%.
The IMD expects even less rain from January to March, so water levels could drop further.
Only eight reservoirs are totally full right now, but 13 have dipped below 40%, which could impact water availability if things don't improve.