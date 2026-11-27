Water tanker runs over toddler Manoj in Bengaluru's Shampura area
A heartbreaking accident shook Bengaluru's Shampura area on Thursday when a water tanker ran over one-and-a-half-year-old Manoj while he was playing outside his home.
The tragedy happened in just a moment: his grandfather had stepped inside, and the tanker's driver fled right after, leaving the community in shock and demanding answers.
Police seize tanker, parents seek justice
Police acted quickly, seizing the tanker and starting a search for the missing driver. To keep things calm locally, extra police were sent to the area.
Manoj's parents, Amar Singh and Amrita (who moved from Nepal and have called Bengaluru home for a decade), are now seeking justice for their son as neighbors rally around them.