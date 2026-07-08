Wayanad environmentalists criticize Kerala government, rebuke T. Siddique's contractor blame

Wayanad Samiti seeks construction pause, probe

The Samiti raised concerns about a lack of transparency in the project report by Konkan Railway Corporation, claiming safety standards were skipped to speed things up.

Activists said they've faced slander and intimidation for speaking out.

Now, they're asking Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan to pause construction until an independent review happens, and want a full investigation into how this was handled by officials and agencies.