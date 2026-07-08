Wayanad environmentalists criticize Kerala government, rebuke T. Siddique's contractor blame
Environmentalists from the Wayanad Prakrithi Samrakshana Samiti are criticizing the Kerala government after debris flowed at the Kalladi tunnel site.
They say the project was rushed through without proper scientific checks and that their warnings were ignored.
The group also pushed back against Agriculture Minister T. Siddique's attempt to blame only the contractor, calling his response "not acceptable."
Wayanad Samiti seeks construction pause, probe
The Samiti raised concerns about a lack of transparency in the project report by Konkan Railway Corporation, claiming safety standards were skipped to speed things up.
Activists said they've faced slander and intimidation for speaking out.
Now, they're asking Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan to pause construction until an independent review happens, and want a full investigation into how this was handled by officials and agencies.