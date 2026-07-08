Wayanad Kerala tunnel landslide kills 5 on ₹2,400 cr road
India
A landslide hit a major tunnel project in Wayanad, Kerala, on July 7, leaving five people dead and several still missing.
The disaster struck during construction of a ₹2,400 crore road meant to connect Wayanad and Kozhikode, with rescue teams working nonstop to find survivors.
Kerala suspends work, companies deny lapses
Konkan Railways and Dilip Buildcon, the companies behind the project, both insisted they followed all safety rules.
Meanwhile, Kerala's agriculture minister blamed "unscientific dumping" of debris and said warnings were ignored.
The state government has now suspended the tunnel work while an investigation is underway.