Wayanad to be declared India's 1st e-waste-free district November 27
Wayanad in Kerala is about to make history as India's first e-waste-free district.
On November 27, Chief Minister VD Satheesan will officially announce the achievement, which comes after a three-month drive collecting 102.85 metric tons of e-waste from homes and offices across the area.
Haritha Karma Sena leads Wayanad campaign
The campaign reached all corners (23 grama panchayats and three municipalities) with the Haritha Karma Sena going door-to-door and teams from Clean Kerala Company involved in the first phase and scientific management/disposal of the e-waste.
Locals, government offices, and private groups pitched in too.
Minister T Siddique highlighted why this matters: e-waste can leak harmful metals into the environment, so keeping Wayanad clean is a big win for both people and nature.