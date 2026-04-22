'We reiterate outright condemnation of terrorism': EU honors Pahalgam victims 

The European Union (EU) marked the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack by paying tribute to its victims on Wednesday. The EU and its 27 member states condemned terrorism in all forms and reiterated their support for India in combating it. "On the commemoration day of the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the European Union and its 27 member states stand in solidarity with the people of India, in remembrance of the innocent victims murdered," an official statement read.

Attack details Pahalgam terror attack The statement further said that "together with their families and the Indian authorities, we honor their memory. We reiterate our outright condemnation of terrorism in all its forms, which can never be justified." The Pahalgam terror attack occurred on April 22, 2025, when terrorists from The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba, killed 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir. The victims included 25 tourists and a local pony-ride operator.

Counter-terror operations Operation Mahadev In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched two major counter-terror operations: Operation Mahadev and Operation Sindoor. Operation Mahadev was a large-scale manhunt that lasted over 93 days and covered more than 300 square kilometers of rugged terrain near Dachigam and Mahadev Ridge. It resulted in neutralizing the three main perpetrators of the attack.

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Cross-border action Operation Sindoor Operation Sindoor, on the other hand, was a "calibrated military response" to the Pahalgam terror attack aimed at destroying terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Described as a "focused, measured and non-escalatory" action, it was an important part of India's anti-terror strategy. The operation showed India's resolve to dismantle terror bases across borders while maintaining strategic restraint.

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