Weaker monsoon at 92% threatens nearly half of India's farmland
India
India's farmers are facing a tough season, with the weather department predicting weaker monsoon rains, just 92% of the usual amount.
Since nearly half of India's farmland depends on these rains, this could spell trouble for crops and food supplies.
Fertilizer stocks 18MT short of 39MT
On top of that, fertilizer stocks are way below what's needed for the main planting season, thanks to supply chain issues from the West Asia conflict.
With only 18 million tons available instead of the required 39 million tons, this double whammy could mean lower harvests and rising prices for basics like pulses and cooking oils, making things even harder for both farmers and shoppers.