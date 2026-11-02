IMD warns of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms in several states
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and rainfall in several states over the next few days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Northeast India, and southern states. Strong winds and thunderstorms are likely to affect Telangana and neighboring areas. A depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to turn into a severe cyclonic storm before hitting the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 3.
Cyclone update
Depression over Bay of Bengal likely to become cyclonic storm
The IMD has said that the depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression around Saturday midnight.
It developed into a cyclonic storm on November 1 and further intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal on November 2.
The system is very likely to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur on November 3 morning, with wind speeds reaching up to 100-110km/h, gusting up to 120km/h.
Regional weather
Rainfall expected in East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Odisha
Delhi is likely to witness partly cloudy skies, with no specific rainfall warning.
East Uttar Pradesh may receive isolated to scattered rainfall till November 4. Bihar will also see scattered rainfall till November 4.
Odisha is likely to witness heavy rainfall on November 3, with very heavy rain expected on November 2.
Himachal Pradesh will see light to moderate rainfall due to Cyclone Arnab and a Western Disturbance.
Regional weather
Weather warnings for northeast and central India
Northeast India, particularly Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya, may witness heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.
East and West Madhya Pradesh are likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall with gusty winds.
Chhattisgarh may see thunderstorms and lightning on November 2, with heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 2, with another spell likely on November 3 and 4.
Vidarbha in Maharashtra is likely to see isolated to scattered rainfall due to a trough extending across the region.
Southern weather
Rainfall expected in Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka
Telangana may witness a thundersquall on November 2 with wind speeds reaching 50-60km/h.
Rayalaseema is likely to receive rainfall along with thunderstorms and gusty winds.
Tamil Nadu will see rainfall over the next few days, with heavy rain expected on November 3.
Kerala and Mahe may witness isolated rainfall, with heavy showers likely on November 2 and 3.
Coastal Karnataka is also likely to see rainfall from Saturday.