IMD warns of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms in several states

The IMD has said that the depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression around Saturday midnight.

It developed into a cyclonic storm on November 1 and further intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal on November 2.

The system is very likely to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur on November 3 morning, with wind speeds reaching up to 100-110km/h, gusting up to 120km/h.