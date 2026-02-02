Weather alert: Rain, snow, and fog likely in north India

Travel warning in north India

Dense fog is making it tough to see on the roads in places like Amritsar and Prayagraj—so travel might be tricky.

The IMD warns this foggy weather will stick around in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh till February 3 (with isolated foggy conditions likely till February 5).

Plus: northwest India can expect colder mornings ahead as minimum temperatures dip by 2-4°C over the next few days.