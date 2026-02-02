Weather alert: Rain, snow, and fog likely in north India
The IMD says rain, snow, and thunderstorms are likely to continue in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand till February 3.
Gusty winds up to 50km/h could make things feel extra chilly.
Isolated rainfall is expected in western UP and east Rajasthan, and dense fog is possible in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh.
Travel warning in north India
Dense fog is making it tough to see on the roads in places like Amritsar and Prayagraj—so travel might be tricky.
The IMD warns this foggy weather will stick around in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh till February 3 (with isolated foggy conditions likely till February 5).
Plus: northwest India can expect colder mornings ahead as minimum temperatures dip by 2-4°C over the next few days.
Western disturbances are causing this weather
Back-to-back western disturbances are behind all this wild weather—and another one is on its way from February 5.
The IMD suggests staying cautious during low-visibility hours if you're heading out early.